LINCOLN BAIN FEELING SORRY FOR HIMSELF

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on reddit
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

There was a funny video on line last week.  It had pictures of Lincoln Bain, aka the false prophet,  and Michael Pintard, aka, the Leader of the Opposition.  The video obviously put by Mr. Bain suggested that the FNM was not supporting Mr. Bain in his public antics. What a joke.  They were chiding Michael Pintard for not supporting Mr. Bain. What a joke.  There is no doubt who is on whose payroll. There is no need for Mr. Pintard to speak publicly in favour of Mr. Bain.  Everyone knows that the FNM is behind Mr. Bain. He has no money to speak of and could only be getting financial support from one source and that is the FNM.  So don’t come with that video game. We see right through that.

This Week's Posts

THE BERMUDA TRIP: MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING

WAY DOWN IN ARGENTINA WE TELL THE EU OFF

LINCOLN BAIN FEELING SORRY FOR HIMSELF

REVENUE UP AND SPENDING DOWN

THE ONLY SMUDGE IS IN DWANYE SANDS EYES

PINTARD LOOK IN THE MIRROR: HIS OWN MINISTERIAL TRAVEL

THE PLP: THE TRUTH WILL SET YOU FREE

This Month's Posts

REVENUE UP AND SPENDING DOWN

THE ONLY SMUDGE IS IN DWANYE SANDS EYES

PINTARD LOOK IN THE MIRROR: HIS OWN MINISTERIAL TRAVEL

THE PLP: THE TRUTH WILL SET YOU FREE

PRIME MINISTER’S  FLIGHT ON WESTERN AIR WAS FINE

THE HISTORY OF THE POLITICS OF BERMUDA AND THE BAHAMAS

Sir Franklin Wilson and Lady Sharon Wilson

Argentina Visit In Pictures

Meeting The Japanese

Happy Birthday Glenys Hanna Martin

The PM Visits The Food Festival

The Prime Minister Meets The CEO

REVENUE UP AND SPENDING DOWN

THE ONLY SMUDGE IS IN DWANYE SANDS EYES

PINTARD LOOK IN THE MIRROR: HIS OWN MINISTERIAL TRAVEL

THE PLP: THE TRUTH WILL SET YOU FREE

PRIME MINISTER’S  FLIGHT ON WESTERN AIR WAS FINE

THE HISTORY OF THE POLITICS OF BERMUDA AND THE BAHAMAS

Facebook-f Instagram