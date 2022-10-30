LINCOLN BAIN FEELING SORRY FOR HIMSELF

There was a funny video on line last week. It had pictures of Lincoln Bain, aka the false prophet, and Michael Pintard, aka, the Leader of the Opposition. The video obviously put by Mr. Bain suggested that the FNM was not supporting Mr. Bain in his public antics. What a joke. They were chiding Michael Pintard for not supporting Mr. Bain. What a joke. There is no doubt who is on whose payroll. There is no need for Mr. Pintard to speak publicly in favour of Mr. Bain. Everyone knows that the FNM is behind Mr. Bain. He has no money to speak of and could only be getting financial support from one source and that is the FNM. So don’t come with that video game. We see right through that.