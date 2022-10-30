REVENUE UP AND SPENDING DOWN

Outstanding debt of the public sector [central Government and Agencies and Government Business Enterprises (GBEs)] stood at an estimated $12,102.2 million at end-September 2022. This equated to a quarterly decline of $28.8 million (0.2%) since end-June 2022.

In August the Ministry of Finance reported the following:

During the month, revenues increased by 9.4 percent ($17.0 million) to $197.8 million compared to the prior year. The improved performance is largely attributed to an increase in revenue collection from international trade and transaction taxes ($12.4 million), other taxes on goods and services ($5.2 million), sale of goods and services ($5.9 million), and VAT receipts ($3.9 million).

Revenues are up, spending is down.