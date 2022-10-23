LINCOLN BAIN: WHEN A SCREW IS LOOSE IN THE HEAD

If you want a poster boy for that of a false prophet it has to be Lincoln Bain. People are entitled to ask if this fellow has a serious or truthful bone in his body. He is so desperate for power that he will do anything, saying anything and change into anything. So he was at it again in the public square on Wednesday 19 October 2022. This time he said he was there to present a bill to amend the laws on citizenship.

That’s fine and a standard practice of civil disobedience and protest. The problem is when you bring a gang of followers who have no understanding about what you or public policy is about, to block the entrance of the House and of Members of Parliament to the House.

That is wrong. Lincoln Bain says that he is expressing his right to protest but his right to protest does not extend to blocking the right of Members of Parliament who also have a right to free speech and access to the House.

The problem seems to be that he has the police force intimidated and it wasn’t until Assistant Commissioner B K Bonamy showed up that the square was cleared of the rabble from around the door.

The next thing you knew there was Lincoln Bain lying on the ground, pretending to faint and pretending to be ill so that he had to be carried off, He was carried off under arrest and the public largely saw through these shenanigans. He was play acting and deserves an academy award for that performance in the square.

Now to the substantive point, his bill is dead in the water because, anything on citizenship to make the illegal entry into The Bahamas a disqualifier for citizenship is a matter for the constitution. The PLP is not going to mess with the constitution. So he can forget it.

Some advice for Mr. Bain: if you want to get into the House of Assembly, why not join a real party, get a nomination and run for the House and win fifty per cent plus one. You will be in the House and you wont have to get there by insurrection.

We keep saying after all the stuff, the allegations of wife beating, firing a gun and threatening to kill Haitians, trying to steal government land, making the false promise of giving every voter 100k, none of them real, we think that he needs a psychiatrist. Dishonest politically to the core and half if not fully politically crazy. He has a screw loose up there somewhere.

