PHOTO OF THE WEEK

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on reddit
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

THE PRIME MINISTER VISITS BERMUDA: this was a first for a Bahamian Prime Minister to visit our sister party in Bermuda also in political power.  The Government of The Bahamas met with the Government of Bermuda at the Cabinet office and posed for this picture outside the Cabinet office in Hamilton, capital of Bermuda.  Our photo of the week taken on Thursday 20 October 2022.

From left to right Prime Minister Philip Davis, Premier David Burt, Fred Mitchell, Foreign Minister, Walter Roban, Deputy Premier, JoBeth Coleby Davis, Minister of Transport, Myles Laroda, Minister of State,  former Prime Minister Perry Christie, Chris Famous Bermuda MP, Chair of the Housing Corporation, Minister of Housing in Bermuda Col David Birch,  Lawrence Scott, Bermuda’s Minister of Transport Lawrence Scott.

This Week's Posts

Bermudians wish Happy Birthday to Fred Mitchell

LINCOLN BAIN: WHEN A SCREW IS LOOSE IN THE HEAD

WHO PAID FOR THE TRIP? FNM LIES DEBUNKED

THE TRUTH ABOUT THE BERMUDA VISIT

PM VISITS BERMUDA PLP

FIDELITY BANK EXPANDING TO EXUMA

THE 600K EMBASSY FIX: AUDITOR GENERAL’S REPORT USELESS

This Month's Posts

THE TRUTH ABOUT THE BERMUDA VISIT

PM VISITS BERMUDA PLP

FIDELITY BANK EXPANDING TO EXUMA

THE 600K EMBASSY FIX: AUDITOR GENERAL’S REPORT USELESS

MICHAEL PINTARD JEALOUS OF THE PLP: HELLUVA NERVE

The FNM Chooses Wrong Side 

CLINT WATSON’S APOLOGY

Ambassador Paulette Bethel Meets The Chinese Premier

Diplomatic Week in Pictures

The New Ambassadors Sworn In

National Honours Awarded In Eleuthera

The Bermuda Visit In Photos

THE TRUTH ABOUT THE BERMUDA VISIT

PM VISITS BERMUDA PLP

FIDELITY BANK EXPANDING TO EXUMA

THE 600K EMBASSY FIX: AUDITOR GENERAL’S REPORT USELESS

MICHAEL PINTARD JEALOUS OF THE PLP: HELLUVA NERVE

The FNM Chooses Wrong Side 

Facebook-f Instagram