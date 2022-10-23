THE PRIME MINISTER VISITS BERMUDA: this was a first for a Bahamian Prime Minister to visit our sister party in Bermuda also in political power. The Government of The Bahamas met with the Government of Bermuda at the Cabinet office and posed for this picture outside the Cabinet office in Hamilton, capital of Bermuda. Our photo of the week taken on Thursday 20 October 2022.

From left to right Prime Minister Philip Davis, Premier David Burt, Fred Mitchell, Foreign Minister, Walter Roban, Deputy Premier, JoBeth Coleby Davis, Minister of Transport, Myles Laroda, Minister of State, former Prime Minister Perry Christie, Chris Famous Bermuda MP, Chair of the Housing Corporation, Minister of Housing in Bermuda Col David Birch, Lawrence Scott, Bermuda’s Minister of Transport Lawrence Scott.