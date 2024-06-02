LOFTUS ROKER IS BURIED IN THE WESTERN CEMETERY

The nation bid farewell to the Hon A Loftus Roker with his service at the Christ Church Cathedral in Nassau on Friday 31 May 2024. He lie in state in the lobby of the House of Assembly on Thursday 30 May 2024. The Governor General Dame Cynthia Pratt paid her respects. The Prime Minister led the mourning on behalf of the government. It was a touching and final formal farewell for one of those of signed the agreement with the British for our independence in 1973. He served in many capacities in the Government as Chair of the Gaming Board, as Minister of Works and as Minister for National Security. The clarity of his voice and message will be missed. May he rest in peace.