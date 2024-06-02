THE FINANCIAL SECRETARY APOLOGISES FOR HIS CONDUCT

A press conference on Thursday 30 May 2024 that was supposed to be about the arcane lines of the annual budget, led by the Economic Affairs Minister Michael Halkitis and supported by the Financial Secretary as the technical support turned into a side show, with the Financial Secretary in a meltdown over the fact that the reporter accused him of lying to the Bahamian public. Within minutes the confrontation, with the FS, threatening physical harm against the reporter, was spread across social media, so that became the message and not the budget. The Minister had to intervene to stop physical harm. Public figures have a tough time and it is most unfortunate what occurred. The FS issued an apology following the incident. The reporter doesn’t have two cents to rub together, so one wonders why his question would have invited such vitriol. He simply wasn’t worth it.