GOVERNMENT AGAIN SUBSIDIZES GRAND BAHAMA

This is how Freeport used to look

The Bahamas government announced in the most recent budget statement on Wednesday 29 May 2024 that it will spend some 8 million dollars to purchase land from the Harcourt Group that has been sitting idle in the middle of Freeport. This is the baby of the Minister for Grand Bahama Ginger Moxey. The land purchase of the old Princess Properties, the Tower and the old King’s Inn, the land where the artificial beach is and in and around the old International Bazaar are to be purchased and redeveloped. The African Export Import bank is to grant two million dollars to provide the study for its redevelopment into an African Caribbean market which will be a central attraction for tourists coming to Freeport. This is important for the city, once the airport is done, the hotels are back up and running and the tourism product is back to where it should be. People should have something to do. Congratulations on this effort. The Government is once again subsidizing the Grand Bahama Port Authority and doing the job that the Grand Bahama Port Authority has failed to do.