FRED MITCHELL WELCOMES BUDGET STATEMENT

The following statement was issued by the Chairman of the Progressive Liberal Party Fred Mitchell on Wednesday 29 May 2024 on the Budget Statement by Prime Minister Philip Davis:

29 May 2024

This was a good day for The Bahamas and Bahamians. We have a Prime Minister and Finance Minister in Philip Brave Davis who demonstrated that he is equal to the task of piloting the ship of state. We congratulate the Prime Minister on a job well done, delivering something for everyone.

We are especially pleased at the news on bonds beings elimated for businesses importing goods into The Bahamas. This has long been an irritant and this Prime Minister has had the courage to eliminate the problem with the stroke of his pen

It is now for PLPs and people of goodwill to support this steady hand as we challenge the status quo and seek to change lives for the better.

We are getting two new hospitals. We are getting new airports. We are fighting climate change and expanding the footprint of The Bahamas around the world. The breakfast programme which feeds our children in school every morning is being expanded.

The debate on the budget begins shortly and our Members of Parliament will be there in the House spreading the good news.

Once again: well done Prime Minister.

End