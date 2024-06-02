PLPS HAVE TO START DEFENDING THEIR PARTY

The Budget was announced on Wednesday 29 May 2024 by the Prime Minister Philip Davis and there was a bit of good news for everyone. The Chairman of the party Fred Mitchell issued the following statement in support of the budget, but the question many pundits are asking is where are the other voices of the PLP. The only voice is the paid spokesman, the Director of Communications for the Prime Minister, but there should a groundswell of public voices from younger PLPs in support of the Prime Minister’s pronouncements. People argue that the Ministers will speak but that is almost ritualistic about their portfolios. We need to hear something more vigorous and spontaneous even from them but certainly from the back bench and PLPs at large.