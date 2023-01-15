MAJORITY RULE DAY IN GRAND BAHAMA

10 January 2023

Senator Kirk Russell and Minister for Grand Bahama Ginger Moxey

Posted on FB 10 January 2022 by the Minister for Grand Bahama: Grand Bahama showed up in full force in celebration of #MajorityRuleDay! The commemorative event featured marching bands, live performances, dancing, reflecting, and honouring the Grand Bahamian Heroes and Heroines of Majority Rule Day.

Spectators, honourees, and performers sported our country’s vibrant colours and celebrated in GRAND STYLE in honour of such a historical occasion.

As we recognize 56 years of Majority Rule, let us continue to commend the brave men and women who paved the way, and celebrate the many progressions our island and country have made over the years.

Grand Bahama, the #Roadto50 is golden, and it has only just begun!

HAPPY MAJORITY RULE DAY BAHAMAS