MAJORITY RULE DAY IN GRAND BAHAMA

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on reddit
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

10 January 2023

Senator Kirk Russell and Minister for Grand Bahama Ginger Moxey

Posted on FB  10 January 2022 by the Minister for Grand Bahama: Grand Bahama showed up in full force in celebration of #MajorityRuleDay! The commemorative event featured marching bands, live performances, dancing, reflecting, and honouring the Grand Bahamian Heroes and Heroines of Majority Rule Day.

Spectators, honourees, and performers sported our country’s vibrant colours and celebrated in GRAND STYLE in honour of such a historical occasion.

As we recognize 56 years of Majority Rule, let us continue to commend the brave men and women who paved the way, and celebrate the many progressions our island and country have made over the years.

Grand Bahama, the #Roadto50 is golden, and it has only just begun!

HAPPY MAJORITY RULE DAY BAHAMAS

This Week's Posts

Fred Mitchell with the Bahamian community in Atlanta

DAME MARGUERITE DID A DISSERVICE TO US ALL

THE FULL AUDIO OF THE MAJORITY RULE EXCHANGE

GEORGE SMITH TRYING TO REMAIN RELEVANT

FOULKES AND DONALDSON THE ONLY ONES LEFT

HAITIAN IMMIGRATION IS CAUSING A HUGE POLITICAL PROBLEM

PRIME MINISTER TO VISITS WASHINGTON D C

This Month's Posts

GEORGE SMITH TRYING TO REMAIN RELEVANT

FOULKES AND DONALDSON THE ONLY ONES LEFT

HAITIAN IMMIGRATION IS CAUSING A HUGE POLITICAL PROBLEM

PRIME MINISTER TO VISITS WASHINGTON D C

MAJORITY RULE DAY IN GRAND BAHAMA

MAJORITY RULE DAY IN PICTURES

THE OPENING OF THE LEGAL YEAR

Governor General With Opposition For New Year’s

Diplomatic Relations With Viet Nam

A Visit To California

Fred Mitchell At Majority Rule Day

Diplomatic Relations With Oman Signed By Ambassador Stan Smith

GEORGE SMITH TRYING TO REMAIN RELEVANT

FOULKES AND DONALDSON THE ONLY ONES LEFT

HAITIAN IMMIGRATION IS CAUSING A HUGE POLITICAL PROBLEM

PRIME MINISTER TO VISITS WASHINGTON D C

MAJORITY RULE DAY IN GRAND BAHAMA

MAJORITY RULE DAY IN PICTURES

Facebook-f Instagram