Governor General C A Smith with Prime Minister Philip Davis and Mrs Dvais at St Agnes Church.

Archdeacon Keith Cartwright

Students from St John’s College Anglican High School

Bishop Simeon Hall

Fred Mitchell with JoBeth Coleby Davis marching

Ambassador Leslia Miller Brice with Rev Sebastian Campbell and Fred Mitchell at the Pindling Mausoleum.

Leader of Opposition business in the House Adrian White with Fred Mitchell in St Agnes graveyard.