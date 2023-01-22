MAN WITH THE LITTLE PENIS OR WOMAN WITH SLACK PUM PUM

In a chat group called New & Political War Room, there is someone with the cognomen Political Refugees with the telephone number 804-3940  who was offended by the voice note by the PLP Chairman Fred Mitchell telling the FNM they have to change their evil ways. Instead of seeking counterarguments, the individual resorted to what is always the last refuge of a scoundrel, personal attacks.  They seem to know a lot about the private life of the man they are attacking.  But we always say when people have this preoccupation, the headline tells you they have one of two problems, a small penis or a slack pum pum.  The comment was not only stupid, it was laughable.  What an asshole. These are the people who support the FNM: ignoramuses with nothing in their heads but nastiness. Don’t worry another cut-ass is coming for the FNM.  You say whatever nastiness you like.  Interestingly enough, not one person rose to defend the Chairman or the issues that were raised.  This is the problem the PLP has.  Its members just seem to wilt in silence.  Not good.

