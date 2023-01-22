POOR JEANNE THOMPSON  SHE TRYING TO LIKE FRED MITCHELL 

Every time Fred Mitchell has something to say that is reported in the press, isn’t it remarkable that the former Justice Jeanne Thompson has some rejoinder?  She is able to get in the press right away.  So last week the Chairman of the PLP was speaking to PLPs in a voice note after the outburst of Dame Marguerite Pindling, telling PLPs that sometimes mature politicians and public figures don’t know when to go quietly into that good night.  Dame Marguerite being one of them. Only to have former and retired Justice Jeanne Thompson stop her knitting at home to ask Mr. Mitchell if he is going to take his own advice.  Here is what one of our correspondents had to say in response to Justice Thompson’s intervention: “ Something is wrong with that Jeanne Thompson woman.  She must have a crush on Fred Mitchell given her level of batshit animosity.”

