LINCOLN BAIN AND THE CASE FOR INCITEMENT

Last week, the business of the Cabinet and the Office of the Prime Minister was interrupted because Lincoln Bain, the one-half of the Bobbsey Twits, was outside leading a demonstration on false information that there is a crisis of immigration in the country and so the staff and the Cabinet had to enter the back of the building.  What a shame.  The PLP refuses to deal with this fellow once and for all.  He is an imp, the devil in disguise, and should be in jail for incitement.  What’s going on here?  Civil Society is just as bad as the PLP in the limp response to this miscreant.  The Catholic Bishop Patrick Pinder and the President of the Christian Council Delton Fernander should open their mouths and denounce this demagoguery and incitement.  But there is silence.

