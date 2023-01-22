THE US PRESS KEEPS TRASHING  THE BAHAMAS  OVER FTX

On 15 January 2023, Adam Tooze of the website Foreign Policy. Com and Director of the European Institute at Columbia University became the latest to weigh in on The Bahamas and its reputation as a financial services sector.  Again doom and gloom: although the article is laced with what appears to be an attempt at balance,  The problem is that it is full of half-truths and innuendo.  The Bahamas suffered no reputational damage and suffers none because of FTX.  What is being done is American and European publications are trying to savage the reputation of the country but it has had no effect.  Money like water finds its own level.  In ten years, in fact, next week, no one will remember FTX at all.

