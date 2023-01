Prime Minister Philip Davis will travel to Buenos Aires, Argentina for the Community of Latin America and the Caribbeans States (CELAC) Summit. While there he will lead the challenge again on Climate Change as our number one Foreign Policy issue. He will be accompanied by Foreign Minister Fred Mitchell from 24 to 26 January. The Minister of Transport JoBeth Coleby Davis and Executives of the Bahamas Maritime Authority will join the delegation in promoting the BMA’s interests in Argentina.