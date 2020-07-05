Maurice Tynes Again Says The Emergency Must Go | 2 July 2020

As told to the Nassau Guardian:

“What we are seeing now from the prime minister is the corrupting influence of power…

“The true emergency is in the House of Assembly…

“It’s gotten to the point now where, obviously, there are no emergencies dealing with COVID…

“The emergency may reappear after today when we start letting Americans and other foreigners into our country.

“But it seems that the continued use of the emergency powers is one of three things, I think. It’s either out of spite, out of the corrupting influence of power and control, or it may also be to do with trying to keep the crime and murder figures down.

“Now, I know there are influences on the competent authority, who he has to listen to, one being the minister of national security. But as for people’s civil liberties, no, nothing is more important to the Bahamian citizens than those freedoms.

“I think the real state of emergency is our Parliament and how it is being managed.”