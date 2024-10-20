MICHAEL PINTARD JUST DOESN’T KNOW WHAT TO SAY

Last week the hopeless Michael Pintard, the Leader of the Opposition, was at it again. This time he was claiming that the Prime Minister Philip Davis was not being true to his word that the hotel at Lucaya was being sold as he promised and that the airport in Grand Bahama was being rebuilt as promised.

We have made the point elsewhere in this column that Michael Pintard is the last person to open his mouth about delay. He sat in the cabinet of Hubert Minnis and allowed the FNM to be hoodwinked by the Grand Bahama Port Authority who dumped their responsibilities on the government. It was shocking negligence on the part of the government of the FNM.

The history is that they were warned by no less a person than Hubert Ingraham not to acquiesce in the purchase of the hotel from Hutchison. It was a bad deal. Nevertheless, the FNM bought it at an overvalue and then proceeded to burden the people of The Bahamas with a million dollars per month payment to keep the facility going.

The PLP is trying to straighten out this mess.

The same thing with the airport. The FNM was duped into accepting an abandoned airport for one dollar but failed to acknowledge that it would take 250 million to fix the darn thing. In retrospect they are also to be blamed for allowing Freeport to lose pre-clearance because they should have repaired the facility that existed even as they worked on a new airport. It was again shocking ineptitude.

Michael Pintard was the author of this destruction and now he is opening his mouth on the attack.

Michael Pintard does not know what to say. He is lost in space and should be put in his place on this matter.

Rumour is that he was on such bad terms that he never attended cabinet meetings while Dr. Minnis was prime minister. So he may have been missing from the room when the decisions were made but the fact is he did not resign from the Cabinet. He stayed there and so must accept the blame for the mess.

