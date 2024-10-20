JOBETH ACTS ON THE LIBEL BY THOSE ON SOCIAL MEDIA

The following statement was issued by the Progressive Liberal Party in support of the criminal libel complaint against the Minister of Transport and Energy Jobeth Coleby Davis by Brittany Harris for her online attack against the Minister. The statement was issued on Wednesday 16 October 2024:

This afternoon, the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) informs the public that Minister JoBeth Coleby-Davis has filed a police report in response to defamatory social media posts aimed at damaging her reputation.

While we respect the right to free speech, the PLP believes that individuals who serve the public deserve to do so without facing false and harmful attacks on their character. We have encouraged our Members of Parliament and Senators to protect their integrity by taking similar steps when necessary.

The PLP remains committed to defending the dignity of our officials and will continue to uphold the principles of fairness and justice. We trust that all matters will be handled through the appropriate legal channels.