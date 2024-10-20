THE DANGERS OF PLP SELF INJURY

Kudos to JoBeth Coleby Davis who has filed a formal complaint to the police following a salacious and defamatory set of statements by a woman operating under a nom de plume Birttany Harris on social media attacking her marital and her integrity as a public official. She addressed the matter in the House of Wednesday past and the PLP issued a statement in support of her position. The suspicion is that this is all friendly fire in a situation where the speculation is that some inside the party are seeking to derail the minister’s ambitions for the future. It is about time that PLP politicians push back against all enemies foreign and domestic.