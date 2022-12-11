MICHAEL PINTARD LOOKING FOR WORK

The Leader of the Opposition Michael Pintard obviously has plenty of time on his hands. Last week on Thursday 7 December 2022, the Leader and his colleagues were seen outside the office of the Minister of Works calling for Alfred Sears’, the Minister’s resignation. Only Mr. Sears was not in the country. The live feed claimed that Mr. Sears had amongst other things made a “ horrible decision” in not utilizing the hedge which the FNM left in place and which they say would have saved BPL millions of dollars had it been used. Except that they are the only ones who think so. Both BPL’s management and the Financial Secretary of the country do not agree. So, BPL had no use for the hedge. That did not stop Mr. Pintard from standing on his hind legs and braying at the moon.