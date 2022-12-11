KEMSLEY FERGUSON HIDING BEHIND BELINDA’S GOWN TAIL

Hen pecked, pussy whipped (excuse our French) but whatever you want to call him, he is proving to be a man who does not have a mind of his own. He allowed himself to be led into an unlawful strike, shutting down the airport facilities in the country in the middle of a busy tourism season.

If that embarrassment were not enough, he was led again into threatening a strike after rejecting the generous offers of the government which every union had accepted including the bellicose Belinda Wilson. He kept braying and braying at the moon.

The government kept quiet and simply announced that it would honour the terms of the contract proposed and pay all the benefits and salaries of the public service by this pay packet in December. That sent the Leader of the Bahamas Public Service Union in frantic paroxysms.

Every day after that he was on television attacking the government, attacking Pia Glover Rolle, the Minister of State for the Public Service. Threatening demonstrations, holding demonstrations and yakking and yakking. All of it sound and fury signifying nothing.

It is strange that this man who clothes himself in the cloth of righteousness has a reputation for being so untrustworthy. He says one thing in private then geos outside and says the exact opposite. This is not befitting a social partner and is not a reliable partner.

So the latest now is he attacked the Deputy Prime Minister Chester Cooper with his ventriloquist for which he serves as the dummy at the side. The two of them were busy hectoring and finger wagging the Deputy Prime Minister on the steps of the House of Assembly. Nothing a good swift kick in the tush by the Deputy Prime Minister could not have solved. They stood there with a despicable rant for 11 minutes.

Bottom line is this: Kemsley Ferguson, the Union leader, was caught with his pants down so to speak. He was embarrassed and that he was out flanked by Pai Glover Rolle, the Minister of State for the public service. At week’s end, it was clear that he had lost so his answer again was to bray at the moon.

What a sad case this Kemsley Ferguson is. Sad and hopeless.

