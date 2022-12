THE PRIME MINISTER IN LUANDA, ANGOLA: the Heads of Government for the African Caribbean and Pacific States were in Luanda, Angola for their summit. Prime Minister Philip Davis made his appearance there with Ginger Moxey, Minister for Grand Bahama, Ambassador Cheryl Bazard, Parliamentary Secretary Kirk Cornish and Foreign Service Officer Antonio Butler. Our photo of the week at the arrival in Luanda, Thursday 8 December 2022.