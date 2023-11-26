MICHAEL PINTARD TRIES TO PUT A GOOD FACE ON IT

There is no other way to say it to and about Michael Pintard, the Leader of the Opposition, he has mud all over his face. In fact the sugar honey ice tea has hit the fan and it’s all over him. Now what. He has lost the bye-election big time in West Grand Bahama and Bimini. He did not do the due diligence on his candidate, who in the last days of the election campaign was caught up in allegations of owing money from a Ponzi scheme in which it is alleged that he was involved. The divorce papers, two of them, now on his third marriage, came out. That wasn’t good news. The PLP improved its vote on 22 November 2023, and its majority, over the general election. This proved of course that newspaper headlines don’t win elections, voters who vote for you do. You can talk all the talk you want but voters have to vote for you. In the end, voters rejected the FNM and Michael Pintard. They rejected Shane Gibson and rejected Hubert Ingraham and all their supporters. Mr. Pintard when asked if he was afraid of losing his leadership: he answered no. He tried to put a good face on it but we end as we began, no other way to put it. There is mud all his the face of Michael Pintard.