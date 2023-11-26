HUBERT INGRAHAM IS THE BIGGEST LOSER

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on reddit
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

There he was in comfortable retirement. He had developed a kind of avuncular and studied look, an elder statesman’s position, after years of rough and tumble and controversy.  First as the insurgent who displaced Lynden Pindling, and then as the cranky disputatious prime minister, who sold BTC, our national phone company, and left us in the lurch with a bad telephone company, now the worst in the Caribbean. He sacrificed all of that and ruined his better reputation to support a flawed candidate in a bye-election, in which he had reportedly asked his party not to participate.  Sad. Now all in tatters.

This Week's Posts

Fred Mitchell addresses the retirement banquet of Bishop J Carl Rahming

Fred Mitchell at the Diwali Celebrations of the Indian Community in The Bahamas

The Acklins Trade and Development Association’s Banquet

Fred Mitchell at the Funeral of Lawrence Hanna

Improvement works on Freedom Park in Fox Hill

AND THE WINNER IS THE PLP AND KINGSLEY SMITH JR

MP ELECT FOR WEST GRAND BAHAMA AND BIMNI

This Month's Posts

Fred Mitchell at the Funeral of Lawrence Hanna

Improvement works on Freedom Park in Fox Hill

AND THE WINNER IS THE PLP AND KINGSLEY SMITH JR

MP ELECT FOR WEST GRAND BAHAMA AND BIMNI

MICHAEL PINTARD TRIES TO PUT A GOOD FACE ON IT

HUBERT INGRAHAM IS THE BIGGEST LOSER

HUBERT MINNIS READY TO POUNCE

DAUNE SANDS THREATENS TO SUE OVER VOTE BUYING

THE JACKASS IN BIMINI WHO SUNK HIS PARTY’S FORTUNE

FRED MITCHELL IN BIMINI

Thanksgiving In Fox Hill

Meeting Korea

Fred Mitchell at the Funeral of Lawrence Hanna

Improvement works on Freedom Park in Fox Hill

AND THE WINNER IS THE PLP AND KINGSLEY SMITH JR

MP ELECT FOR WEST GRAND BAHAMA AND BIMNI

MICHAEL PINTARD TRIES TO PUT A GOOD FACE ON IT

HUBERT INGRAHAM IS THE BIGGEST LOSER

Facebook-f Instagram