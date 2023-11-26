HUBERT INGRAHAM IS THE BIGGEST LOSER

There he was in comfortable retirement. He had developed a kind of avuncular and studied look, an elder statesman’s position, after years of rough and tumble and controversy. First as the insurgent who displaced Lynden Pindling, and then as the cranky disputatious prime minister, who sold BTC, our national phone company, and left us in the lurch with a bad telephone company, now the worst in the Caribbean. He sacrificed all of that and ruined his better reputation to support a flawed candidate in a bye-election, in which he had reportedly asked his party not to participate. Sad. Now all in tatters.