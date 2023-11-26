HUBERT MINNIS READY TO POUNCE

Now that the bye-election is done, the question that most observers are asking is what is the future of Michael Pintard, the Leader of the Opposition. He embraced Hubert Ingrahm in the fight and lost badly. Mr. Ingraham suddenly found religion in the fight, claiming that large majorities in parliament were not a good idea, never mind he benefited from them when he was in power. He also supported a flawed candidate, and engaged in a bye-election fight that he had advised the party against. He made a spurious claim that the PLP had neglected the people of West Grand Bahama and Bimini. The evidence is there of the contrary, that in fact it was the FNM who neglected the people of Grand Bahama and Bimini. Guess who comes out the big winner. That is Hubert Minnis, former Prime Minister, and plotter and schemer in chief. He stayed out of the fight. In fact, he was excluded from the battle by Mr. Pintard. Mr. Pintard told the press that he is not worried about his position as Leader of the FNM after the loss. But with a convention coming up, Hubert Minnis is ready to pounce and we wouldn’t blame him. He will try to retake the throne.