DAUNE SANDS THREATENS TO SUE OVER VOTE BUYING

There was a photo taken in the bye-election in Elizabeth, following the resignation of Malcolm Adderley, the then MP. The PLP won that bye-election and it was a portent of what was to come with the general election victory of 2012. The picture showed a man who surely looked like Duane Sands, the now FNM Chairman and then candidate for Elizabeth, handing out money from a car. The press was about to publish the photo in the face of the sanctimonious allegations made by the FNM leadership, including Michael Pintard, the Leader, and Duane Sands, the Chairman, that the PLP was buying votes in the West Grand Bahama and Bimini bye-election. When Dr. Sands got wind of what the press was about to do, he had his lawyer call up and threaten to sue. Ah my!