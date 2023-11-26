THE JACKASS IN BIMINI WHO SUNK HIS PARTY’S FORTUNE

You try and figure out why people do the things they do. In the midst of the bye-election campaign, with the Leader of his party and the party Chairman of the FNM making allegations of vote buying by the PLP, and the PLP denying those claims, out of the blue and self-confessed FNM member announced that he had “got the bag”. He claimed with the camera rolling that he had $50,000 in cash. He called the name of Ricardo Grant, the FNM candidate, and indicated that he (the supporter) was going to distribute it to voters, and all voters had to do was come see him. Within minutes, he was arrested. Turned out he was a security screener at the Bimini International Airport and that he had the letters FNM etched in his haircut. He should have put “ pin the tail on me”. That is one ass. You have to ask: what the hell was he thinking? By week’s end, Ricardo Grant, the failed candidate, was before the police making a statement. The official FNM disassociated themselves from the supporter’s actions.