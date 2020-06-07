MINNIS AND D’AGUILAR DON’T AGREE

On Tuesday 2 June 2020, the Minister of Tourism Dionisio D’Aguilar with his team including Director General Joy Jibrilu gathered in a virtual press conference to announce the plan to reopen Bahamian tourism. Quite apart from them not telling us really what the plan is and engaging in an exercise in reporting and self-congratulations, the Minister did say The Bahamas will be open for business in 15 June 2020 and he expects the tourists to come on 1 July. Only someone forgot to tell the Prime Minister. When the Prime Minister Hubert Minnis held his press conference on Thursday 4 June 2020 to tell us what wonderful things he was doing in health, he said that the tourists may come but they have to be tested. But we thought we heard the Minister of Tourism say, there will be no tests. The FNM mixed up like conch salad.