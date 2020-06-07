PLP’S RANDAL FAWKES LABOUR DAY SERVICE IN PICTURES 4 June 2020 Lakeview Memorial Cemetery

The PLP At Lakeview Memorial Cemetery to mark the 20th anniversary of the passing of Sir Randal Fawkes. Present were Leader Philip Davis, Chairman Fred Mitchell, Deputy Leader Chester Cooper and Secretary General Barbara Cartwright. The Fawkes Family was represented by his daughter Rosalie, sons Francis and David. The services were joined by Bernard Evans, President of the National Congress Of Trade Unions of The Bahamas and Obie Ferguson, the President of the Bahamas Trade Union Congress. 4 June 2020