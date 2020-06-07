PLP’S RANDAL FAWKES LABOUR DAY SERVICE IN PICTURES 4 June 2020 Lakeview Memorial Cemetery

The PLP At Lakeview Memorial Cemetery to mark the 20th anniversary of the passing of Sir Randal Fawkes. Present were Leader Philip Davis, Chairman Fred Mitchell, Deputy Leader Chester Cooper and Secretary General Barbara Cartwright. The Fawkes Family was represented by his daughter Rosalie, sons Francis and David. The services were joined by Bernard Evans, President of the National Congress Of Trade Unions of The Bahamas and Obie Ferguson, the President of the Bahamas Trade Union Congress. 4 June 2020

The Trade Union leaders Obie Ferguson and Bernard Evans lay their wreaths

From left T’Sean Mott, V Brave Men, Jerad Darville, V Brave Men, Renika Knowles, National Vice Chair PLP, Leader Philip Davis MP. Amad Burns, Chair V Brave Men, Senator JoBeth Coleby Davis, Donneldo Harris, V Brave Men, Latrae Rahming, Shelly Sweeting, PLP Leadership Council, Deputy Chair Robyn Lynes

Deputy Leader Chester Cooper, Leader Philip Davis, back row Francis Fawkes, son of Sir Randal, Picewell Forbes MP, Jerad Darville, V Brave Men

Daniel Thompson, Union of Tertiary Educators of The Bahamas, Bernard Evans, President National Congress Of Trade Unions Of The Bahamas.

Obie Ferguson, President of the Trade Union Congress

Senator Fred Mitchell

The trumpeters for the occaison