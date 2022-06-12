MINNIS CLAIMS THINGS ARE WORSE OFF UNDER PLP: FOOL

Hubert Minnis, the disgraced Prime Minister, claimed in the House of Assembly on Wednesday 8 June 2022 that The Bahamas is worse off because the PLP is in power. The objective evidence does not support it. More tourists, more tax revenues, people are working. People no longer being arrested from violating curfews. They are relieved that he is no longer in power and is gone. The only one who does not realize it is Hubert Minnis himself. But he thinks he can speak his way back into causing the people of The Bahamas to think about him and how mean he was as Prime Minister of this country. He is a disgrace. He was then and he continues to be. Let us never forget.