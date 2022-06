The FNM owes an apology to this country. This time its for he nastiness which they continue to tout on PLP MPs and policies. They have no policies to counteract it, so they hired their hitmen to start a nasty campaign of homophobic slurs and lies and in recent weeks they have been faking the Bahamas Press site as a means to pass their lies around. The Leader of the Opposition Michael Pintard, if he really wants to save his party should put an end to it.