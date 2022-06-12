Mitchell In California

Prime Minister Philip Davis and Mrs Anne Marie Davis with Fred Mitchell, Foreign Minister, Ambassador designate to Japan Cedric Scott and Basketball great Rick Fox. 10 June 2022 at the reception for the Bahamian diaspora in Los Angeles, California.

Prime Minister Philip Davis with Minister of Health Michael Darville, Linda Greenfield, U S Ambassador to the United Nations and Fred Mitchell, Foreign Minister. At the Summit of the Americas. 10 June 2022

The Inaugural Ceremony of the ninth Summit in Los Angeles. From left to right are Michael Halkitis, Minister of Economic Affairs, Fred Mitchell, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Anthony Blinken, US Secretary of State, Wendall Jones, Bahamas Ambassador to the United States, Colombia and Malaysia, Brian Nichols US Deputy Secretary of State for Western Hemispheric Affairs and Dr. Michael Darville Minister of Health. 8 June 2022

President of Colombia Iván Duque Márquez at the Summit of the Americas with the Foreign Minister of The Bahamas Fred Mitchell and Ambassador to the U S Wendell Jones and Colombian Foreign Minister Marta Lucía Ramírez. 9 June 2022

Michael Halkitis, Minister for Economic Affairs, Michael Darville, Minister of Health, Fred Mitchell, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Wendell Jones, Ambassador to the U S for The Bahamas. 8 June 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

Fred Mitchell, Foreign Minister, with Vicky Ford, British Foreign Minister for the Americas, at the Summit of the Americas 8 June 2022 in Los and Angeles, California