MINNIS’ FAKE AD AS COVID CASES INCREASE

If you turn on your TV or your phone, you are likely to see Hubert Minnis, the Prime Minister, enthusing about how he has done a good job on saving us from the virus. Only it is a flat out lie. We know that there is a surge of cases in The Bahamas, even now, that the official figures do not reflect. But this is the campaign that he has borrowed from the JLP and Prime Minister Andrew Holeness, as a winning strategy. He has done a lousy job and he couldn’t even use the public hospital, he had to use a private hospital. The public hospital is in shambles in Nassau and there is none to speak about in Grand Bahama.