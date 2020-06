Carolita Bethel is reportedly about to be appointed to the Court of Appeal. For some this is a relief because she will be off the Supreme Court bench not having to deal with poor Black people at the Supreme Court and the injustices that often flow from her decisions. But worse now if she goes to the Court of Appeal. We opposed her appointment as a magistrate, certainly opposed her at the Supreme Court level and do so again to the Court of Appeal. Not a good idea.