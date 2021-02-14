MINNIS SHOOTING AN AD IN GRAND BAHAMA

Hot on the heels of the successful food package giveaway in Grand Bahama last week by the Leader of the Opposition Brave Davis, the Prime Minister Hubert Minnis dashed up to Freeport on Thursday 11 February 2021 for a day long blitz visit. He came with a pocket full of mumbles such are his promises. He toured the Government projects there. These included the Holmes’ Rock School which the Government cannot afford to finish and the Government Administration Building in Eight Mile Rock which the Government also cannot afford to finish. They owe the contractors lots of money and cannot pay. The PM was there to shoot a video ad to sell the people of Grand Bahama that he did after all do something in the four years he was Prime Minister. Those were all projects started by the PLP and in four years he cannot finish them. He then promised that the curfew in Grand Bahama would be lifted to 11 p. m., instead of 10 p. m. It was no coincidence that just before he got there, the police suddenly announced that they were stopping the harassing roadblocks on the streets of Grand Bahama.