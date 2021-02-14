DRILL BABY DRILL COZ THERE AINT NO OIL

Simon Potter CEO Of Bahamas Petroleum Company

The phony environmentalists were creaming in their pants with excitement last week after Bahamas Petroleum Company announced that while they did find hydrocarbon deposits, they were not of commercially viable quantities. Simon Potter, the CEO, of the company said they would now review the data, and decide on their position going forward. Among them the question of whether they are to dig elsewhere in the licensed area that they have. We do not oppose oil drilling and it is pity none has been found in commercial quantities. One hopes that others will try and one day, we will find the black gold.