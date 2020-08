So Dr. Hubert Minnis met with the nurses on 6 August 2020 following their industrial action at the Princess Margaret Hospital because they are not being supplied with the proper protective equipment. He started off the meeting saying he did not want to talk about Covid. He had a bad day on Wednesday evening and he don’t want to talk nothing else about Covid. Meanwhile the nurses are still owed their monies from working overtime from March and cant get paid. Wonder if he is tired because of that.