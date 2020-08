William Roberts of Abaco had a heart felt video on his Facebook Page in which he told the story how he had been trying to bet his NIB payments and the run around he was getting from NIB without an answer. He said that Bahamians have this view that white people all have money but he said “I am fucking broke”. Several people have reached out to help Mr. Roberts but this is instructive of how the problems in the country have been exacerbated since the FNM and its mismanagement.