Mitchell Gives Out Bags in Fox Hill

Senator Fred Mitchell with members of the Fox Hill branch of the PLP as they set off to distribute the goods for some constituents in Fox Hill as a result of the Covid 19 pandemic. From left Jacklin Brice, Yvonne Stubbs Rolle, Tami Ferguson Culmer, Ella Mae Colie and Senator Fred Mitchell22 April 2020.
Friday 24 April 2020 from left Joseph and John Culmer, Leader of the Opposition Philip Davis, Ida Symonette, Tami Ferguson Culmer, Floria Smith, Senator Fred Mitchell, Yvonne Stubbs Rolle, Jacklin Brice and Sherine Poitier Johnson at the Fox Hill constituency office packing bags for the needy.

