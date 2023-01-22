Mitchell In Guyana

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on reddit
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

Fred Mitchell with former President and now Vice President of Guyana Barratt Jagdeo at dinner in Georgetown, Exuma with David Allens, Amber Ferguson, Irvin Brown, Creswell Sturrup. 19 January 2023

Fred Mitchell with the Bahamian delegation at the Community Council meeting of Caricom in Georgetown, Guyana 19 January 2023 with Kemico Sands, Nickeva Eve, Creswell Sturrup Amber Ferguson, David Allens, and Irvin Brown. 19 January 2023

Fred Mitchell as he chaired the Community Council of Caricom, its second highest body, in Georgetown, Guyana on 19 January 2023 with ASG Allison Drayton, SG Carla Barnett, and DSG Armstrong Alexis.

Fred Mitchell meets with The Bahamas Honorary Consul in Guyana Azzar Hannif and Foreign Service Officer Nickeva Eve. 19 January 2023

This Week's Posts

OPPOSITION  LEADER HAS DIARRHEA OF THE MOUTH

MPS  AT CHURCH TO START THE PARLIAMENTARY YEAR

PRIME MINISTER  GOES TO WASHINGTON

PM HEADS TO SOUTH AMERICA 

THE US PRESS KEEPS TRASHING  THE BAHAMAS  OVER FTX

LINCOLN BAIN AND THE CASE FOR INCITEMENT

POOR JEANNE THOMPSON  SHE TRYING TO LIKE FRED MITCHELL 

This Month's Posts

PM HEADS TO SOUTH AMERICA 

THE US PRESS KEEPS TRASHING  THE BAHAMAS  OVER FTX

LINCOLN BAIN AND THE CASE FOR INCITEMENT

POOR JEANNE THOMPSON  SHE TRYING TO LIKE FRED MITCHELL 

MAN WITH THE LITTLE PENIS OR WOMAN WITH SLACK PUM PUM

FRED MITCHELL ANSWERS JEANNE THOMPSON & THE GUARDIAN

Sharon Rose Hutchinson Dies

Viola “Ola” Rahming Doc Rahming’s Widow Dies

Leonard “Brave” Stuart Dies

Mitchell In Guyana

Fred Mitchell At OAS In Washington DC

Condolences To Jerad Darville On His Wife’s Passing

PM HEADS TO SOUTH AMERICA 

THE US PRESS KEEPS TRASHING  THE BAHAMAS  OVER FTX

LINCOLN BAIN AND THE CASE FOR INCITEMENT

POOR JEANNE THOMPSON  SHE TRYING TO LIKE FRED MITCHELL 

MAN WITH THE LITTLE PENIS OR WOMAN WITH SLACK PUM PUM

FRED MITCHELL ANSWERS JEANNE THOMPSON & THE GUARDIAN

Facebook-f Instagram