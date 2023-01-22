Mitchell In Guyana

Fred Mitchell with former President and now Vice President of Guyana Barratt Jagdeo at dinner in Georgetown, Exuma with David Allens, Amber Ferguson, Irvin Brown, Creswell Sturrup. 19 January 2023

Fred Mitchell with the Bahamian delegation at the Community Council meeting of Caricom in Georgetown, Guyana 19 January 2023 with Kemico Sands, Nickeva Eve, Creswell Sturrup Amber Ferguson, David Allens, and Irvin Brown. 19 January 2023

Fred Mitchell as he chaired the Community Council of Caricom, its second highest body, in Georgetown, Guyana on 19 January 2023 with ASG Allison Drayton, SG Carla Barnett, and DSG Armstrong Alexis.

Fred Mitchell meets with The Bahamas Honorary Consul in Guyana Azzar Hannif and Foreign Service Officer Nickeva Eve. 19 January 2023