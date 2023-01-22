Leonard “Brave” Stuart Dies

Of the living and the dead, apart from perhaps Augustine Roberts, you could find no one more dedicated to Bimini and its people and development than Leornard Brave Stuart together with Fred Mitchell, they kept the Glenda’s Road Race going in memory of their mutual friend the late Glenn Rolle. He had just raised over 200,000 dollars in support and aide for Bimini, upgrading the basketball court, and providing garbage bins for the whole township. He had more plans to go. Sadly, he passed away at the age of 67 on 10 January 2023, leaving his wife and family stunned and a community heartbroken. A man in his sixties, dead for no good reason that we know of. He will be dearly missed by the people of Bimini. Gone but not forgotten. Rest in peace.