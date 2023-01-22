Viola “Ola” Rahming Doc Rahming’s Widow Dies

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on reddit
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

Her husband was Leon “ Doc” Rahming.  He was a pioneer in the busing business, with the Economy Jitney franchise.  It provided a good living for his wife and large family.  When he died, Mama as she was called, or Ola as she was also called led the household of eh children and grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.  It was a gathering place for business and family life.  Sadly too her kith has gone out on 6 January 2023.  She died peacefully at home in the Valley, just a stone’s throw from Rhodes Memorial Church at the age of 89.  May she rest in peace. She was buried at St George’s Church in the Valley on Saturday 21 January 2023

This Week's Posts

OPPOSITION  LEADER HAS DIARRHEA OF THE MOUTH

MPS  AT CHURCH TO START THE PARLIAMENTARY YEAR

PRIME MINISTER  GOES TO WASHINGTON

PM HEADS TO SOUTH AMERICA 

THE US PRESS KEEPS TRASHING  THE BAHAMAS  OVER FTX

LINCOLN BAIN AND THE CASE FOR INCITEMENT

POOR JEANNE THOMPSON  SHE TRYING TO LIKE FRED MITCHELL 

This Month's Posts

PM HEADS TO SOUTH AMERICA 

THE US PRESS KEEPS TRASHING  THE BAHAMAS  OVER FTX

LINCOLN BAIN AND THE CASE FOR INCITEMENT

POOR JEANNE THOMPSON  SHE TRYING TO LIKE FRED MITCHELL 

MAN WITH THE LITTLE PENIS OR WOMAN WITH SLACK PUM PUM

FRED MITCHELL ANSWERS JEANNE THOMPSON & THE GUARDIAN

Sharon Rose Hutchinson Dies

Viola “Ola” Rahming Doc Rahming’s Widow Dies

Leonard “Brave” Stuart Dies

Mitchell In Guyana

Fred Mitchell At OAS In Washington DC

Condolences To Jerad Darville On His Wife’s Passing

PM HEADS TO SOUTH AMERICA 

THE US PRESS KEEPS TRASHING  THE BAHAMAS  OVER FTX

LINCOLN BAIN AND THE CASE FOR INCITEMENT

POOR JEANNE THOMPSON  SHE TRYING TO LIKE FRED MITCHELL 

MAN WITH THE LITTLE PENIS OR WOMAN WITH SLACK PUM PUM

FRED MITCHELL ANSWERS JEANNE THOMPSON & THE GUARDIAN

Facebook-f Instagram