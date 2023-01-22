Viola “Ola” Rahming Doc Rahming’s Widow Dies

Her husband was Leon “ Doc” Rahming. He was a pioneer in the busing business, with the Economy Jitney franchise. It provided a good living for his wife and large family. When he died, Mama as she was called, or Ola as she was also called led the household of eh children and grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. It was a gathering place for business and family life. Sadly too her kith has gone out on 6 January 2023. She died peacefully at home in the Valley, just a stone’s throw from Rhodes Memorial Church at the age of 89. May she rest in peace. She was buried at St George’s Church in the Valley on Saturday 21 January 2023