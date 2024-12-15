MITCHELL IN JAPAN

Fred Mitchell meets the Foreign Minister of Japan Takeshi Iwaya at the Foreign Ministry in Tokyo on 13 December 2024.

Foreign Minister Fred Mitchell joined other Caricom colleagues in Tokyo, Japan for the conclusion of the Caricom/Japan Friendship year with a meeting with the Japanese Foreign Minister. The discussions took place on like issues climate change and the review of regional issues like Hati and international issues like the UN Security Council and the changes anticipated with a new administration in the United States.