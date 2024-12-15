BIDEN’S PARDON OF HIS SON IS AN ACT AND DEED WELL DONE

We support unequivocally the pardon unconditionally by Joe Biden of the crimes alleged to have been committed by his son Hunter Biden. There is much being made about his promise not to pardon his son. However, we think that was done when it was clear that the people of the United States believed in certain values and practices. With the election of a convicted felon as their next president, that issue of political ethics and morality went out of the window. He was therefore justified in doing so. He should further and pardon everyone who is or is perceived to be a potential target by the incoming president and pardon them for everything possible under the sun and for the future and the past. Behold the old order has passed away. No need to be cute now.