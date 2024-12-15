JUNKANOO IS GOING FORWARD: GOVT STAYS OUT OF IT

Culture Minister Mario Bowleg

Congratulations to the Minister for Junkanoo Mario Bowleg for navigating the treacherous waters of the split in the Valley Boys. One side decided to pull a fast one and go to the Registrar and register the name Valley Boys. With that they claimed that they were the real claimants to the name. However, they were accused of passing off and the real Valley Boys remained intact. The breakaway group just happened to use a legal fiction to get the name. That matter is being litigated in court. In the meantime both tried to register to rush in the A group in upcoming parades. The JCNP said no, only the Original Valley Boys could do so for prize money. Some misguided folks tried to get the Prime Minister Philip Davis whose brother leads the breakaway faction all mixed up in it. The Prime Minister’s view was that it’s none of his business. Then the OAG office intervened saying that both sides should be allowed to rush. The pushback from the Junkanoo National Committee was fast and furious. They accused the government of political interference in favour of the Prime Minister’s brother. The Minister did not agree with the OAG’s position. The Government backed off and the Minister said that the breakaway group could only rush in A group for fun. No prize money. The issue of the seed money would have to be resolved in the courts. The original group would be the Valley Boys in the A category for prize money. Whew!