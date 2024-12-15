THE MISREADING OF THE INTEREST OF AMERICA

The United States is only interested in its own wellbeing, not that of any other state, save to the extent that that other state’s interests are in the best interests of the United States. Right now after decades of preaching the gospel of free trade, the United States and with the coming of Donald Trump, is about to retreat behind its walls, by throwing out immigrants, denying citizenship to others, threatening with tariffs those who do not bend to their will and allowing the Middle East to be destroyed by warmongers. This is in their perceived best interests. The rest of us smaller states just watch, wait and listen. There is some hope that there will be restraining forces within the United States that will be able to restrain these negative impulses by the new leaders. Let us hope so for the good of mankind.