THE PRIME MINISTER BRIEFS THE PASTORS

Prime Minister Philip Davis met with pastors across the country on Tuesday 10 December 2024 to continue the dialogue with pastors on how the church can help with the pertinent issues of the day. He explained the background to the indictment in the United States that has roiled the country and forced out the Commissioner of Police. He defended the country’s reputation. He spoke about the need to strengthen the social safety net. It was a useful conversation and he pledged to continue the dialogue. He was joined by Ministers Fred Micthell, Myles LaRoda and Wayne Munroe. The host for the meeting was the Rev. Wiliam Thompson at the Fox Hill Community Centre.