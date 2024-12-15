HUBERT MINNIS IS MIXED UP LIKE CONCH SALAD

The following statement was issued by the Chairman of the Progressive Liberal Party Fred Mitchell:

13 December 2024

The former Prime Hubert Minnis is condemned by his own illogical logic. He claims that because the US did not warn the Prime Minister in advance of the recent indictment, this demonstrates a lack of trust in Prime Minister Davis. He doesn’t know what the hell he is talking about.

He bases this faulty deduction on the fact that he was warned by the Americans when he was Prime Minister in 2020 on another matter not this indictment.

The indictment says this operation run by the Americans without the knowledge of Bahamian officials began in May 2021 while he was still Prime Minister.

They say they didn’t tell the government of The Bahamas.

By his logic, then, the Americans didn’t trust him either.

So is he lying, or are they lying?

And if they did tell him ( the indictment says they didn’t ), does he not have to explain to the Bahamian public why he did nothing about it when he was Prime Minister.

I really feel sorry for Dr. Minnis. He is obviously punch-drunk politically from that blow upside his head by Michael Pintard at the last FNM convention. So he is reaching desperately to grab something in the hope that he remains relevant. He is not.

He is so irrelevant that his own party didn’t tell him they were going to break the house rules and throw the mace out of the window. Now, he is left all by himself. That should tell him something.

That’s why Dr. Minnis should recall the Bahamian saying: when you dig one grave, you dig one for you too.

The US government has affirmed their trust in the partnership with the government of Prime Minister Davis.

