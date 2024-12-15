THE SPEAKER ACTS TO SUSPEND THE FNM MPS

WE congratulate the Speaker of the House for her measured response to the actions of the Free National Movement after they disrupted the House on 4 December 2024, throwing the Mace out of the window. When the House resumed she imposed a penalty of naming the six members and telling them they could not attend two sittings of the House including the one on which she named them on 11 December 2024. They left without incident. Outside, they accused the Government of shutting down democracy. But the injury is self-inflicted so their complaint is idle. Good job Madam Speaker.